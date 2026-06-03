Saba Police News

Burglary at a residence

SABA — On Sunday, the 31st of May, a burglary was reported at a residence in Windwarside on Saba.

Unknown individuals gained access to the residence and took a large quantity of food from the refrigerator.

The case is under investigation.

Planned traffic check

SABA — In the early evening hours of Friday, the 29th of May, a planned traffic check was held on the J.Z. Ridge Road on Saba.

During the check, 16 vehicles were stopped and checked. One warning was issued for an obscured license plate. The documents of the other drivers were all in order.

The police will continue to conduct these types of checks on a regular basis. Strict action will be taken against drivers who do not have their documents in order or who do not comply with traffic rules.

Anyone who does not follow the rules risks a fine.

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