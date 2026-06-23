Saba Cares Students Complete WIEMS Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Program

Sint Maarten — Windward Islands Emergency Services (WIEMS), announces the successful completion of the pilot Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Blended Program by three dedicated students: Miguel Spanner, John R. Simmons, and Jacklyn Simmons-Childs.

The EMR program trains participants with the knowledge and practical skills needed to provide immediate lifesaving care in emergency situations while awaiting or supporting higher levels of medical assistance. Training includes patient assessment, basic airway management, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), trauma response, medical emergencies, and coordinated emergency scene management.

The graduation and certification ceremony, held on June 6, 2026, celebrated the completion of the EMR program, and recognized the graduates’ achievement in earning the knowledge and practical skills required to serve as Emergency Medical Responders. They participated successfully in a pilot blended program that involved online theory sessions and in-person practical skill sessions. All students shared in a commendable 100% attendance rate.

Lead instructor and education coordinator Micaela Hart said, “The students were able to tie the theory of what they were learning into their real-time job, which helped them understand much more what they do.”

WIEMS President Merlin Aventurin stated, “It is an honor to be part of this historic EMR Graduation Ceremony on Saba. This successful pilot program marks an important milestone for WIEMS and Saba Cares as we continue working together to expand emergency medical training and services throughout the Windward Islands and beyond.”

WIEMS extends heartfelt congratulations to Saba Cares’ new certified EMRs and wishes them continued success as they move forward equipped with the medical skills and confidence to be the help in medical emergencies. Special thanks go out to Interim Board of Directors Danny Rojer and Care Coordinator Sophie Coffie in the joint efforts involved in the successful launch of the pilot program.

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