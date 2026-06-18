Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Marks Fifth Year of Supporting PWAS Graduates with Hygiene Kits

Cole Bay, St. Maarten – Continuing its commitment to youth development and student well-being, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated 14 hygiene baskets to graduating students of the Prins Willem Alexander Primary School (PWAS), marking the fifth consecutive year of this meaningful initiative.

The presentation took place during the club’s general meeting on June 8, 2026, where PWAS Director Mrs. Norma Barry and School Counselor Mrs. Jina Mamtani-Mahbubani accepted the donation on behalf of the school. The hygiene baskets, filled with essential personal care items, will be distributed to graduating students as they transition to secondary school.

Mrs. Norma Barry expressed sincere appreciation to the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset for its continued support, noting the positive impact the initiative has on students’ confidence and well-being.

“Good hygiene builds confidence, self-esteem, and responsibility. Through this initiative, we hope to empower students with the essentials they need to begin secondary school with pride and confidence,” stated Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset President Alex Pierre.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset congratulates the graduating students and wishes them continued success as they begin a new chapter.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay. For more information, email rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or follow the club on Facebook and Instagram at Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset.

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