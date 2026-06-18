Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Donates Digital TV Screen to Louis Constant Fleming Hospital Maternity Ward

MARIGOT, Saint Martin — Every mother deserves access to information and support as she begins one of life’s most important journeys. With that belief in mind, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset presented a large digital television screen to the maternity ward of Louis Constant Fleming Hospital on June 17, 2026, to help strengthen maternal and child health education for families across the island.

The television will be installed in a dedicated educational room where expectant and new mothers will be able to view instructional videos and demonstrations on essential topics such as breastfeeding, bathing newborns, infant care, and other important practices that contribute to the health and well-being of both mother and child.

The donation reflects Rotary’s commitment to Maternal and Child Health, one of Rotary International’s key areas of focus. Through projects such as this, the club continues to invest in healthier futures for families and provide resources that empower parents with the knowledge and confidence needed to care for their children.

“One of the greatest gifts we can give a child is a healthy start in life, and that begins with supporting mothers,” said Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset President Alex Pierre. “We are honored to partner with Louis Constant Fleming Hospital in creating opportunities for learning that will benefit families long after they leave the maternity ward. Every parent deserves access to information that helps them give their child the best possible start.”

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset remains dedicated to answering the needs of the community through service projects that create lasting impact and improve lives. By supporting education and wellness initiatives, the club continues to make a difference for the most vulnerable members of society and help build stronger, healthier communities.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Carl & Sons Unique Inn in Cole Bay.

For more information about the club and its community service projects, follow the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset on Facebook at Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and on Instagram at @rotarysxmsunset.

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