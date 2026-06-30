Rebased Population Estimates and Vital Statistics for January 1, 2025

Sint Maarten — The Department of Statistics (STAT) has published its latest population estimates for Sint Maarten. The figures are built from vital statistics: the counts of births, deaths, and registered arrivals and departures supplied by the Civil Registry Department. They give an up-to-date picture of how the population is changing.

Following the 2022 Population and Housing Census, the estimates have been brought into line with the total population counted in that census. Anchoring the series to this census figure, in keeping with international statistical practice, ensures the estimates rest on the most reliable measure of the population available and sharpens the trends they describe. As part of this update, the Civil Registry revised its vital statistics for earlier years, so the population estimates for those years have been revised as well.

On 1 January 2025, Sint Maarten’s population was estimated at 42,449, about 0.4% higher than a year earlier. Of this growth, roughly 48% came from net migration, that is, more people moving in than moving out, and 52% from natural increase, that is, more births than deaths. These movements reflect the continued change within our community.

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