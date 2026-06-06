Questions Reveal Ongoing Need for Hypertension Education in St. Maarten

SINT MAARTEN – The questions raised during a last Thursday’s Heart Health Workshop at Victory Temple Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP) highlighted what health professionals have long recognised. Many people are living with or at risk of high blood pressure yet remain uncertain about how to properly manage the condition.

The workshop, led by St. Croix-based health coach and public health professional Vanessa I. Farrell, formed part of the church’s “Matters of the Heart” series and attracted strong community interest as participants sought practical answers about monitoring and controlling hypertension.

While St. Maarten continues to acknowledge hypertension as a major public health challenge, updated prevalence figures from the country’s 2023-2024 STEPS Survey are still pending publication. The last National Health Survey conducted in 2015 identified high blood pressure as a common condition among adults on the island, underscoring the importance of continued public education and prevention efforts.

Farrell said many of the questions asked during the session reflected concerns she encounters regularly when working with clients.

“People often know they have high blood pressure, but they don’t always understand how to manage it effectively day-to-day. Education remains one of our strongest tools for prevention and control.”

Throughout the evening, participants sought guidance on issues many healthcare providers may assume are already understood.

Questions included:

What is the best time to take your blood pressure?

Which arm should be used when taking a reading?

Why can a full bladder affect blood pressure results?

What is the correct technique for taking blood pressure at home?

Why is sitting quietly before a reading important?

Which foods support healthy blood pressure?

Why should blood pressure readings be recorded?

What should someone do if they forget to take their medication?

How often should blood pressure be checked at home?

Farrell explained that these seemingly simple questions can have a significant impact on how accurately people understand and manage their condition.

“Many individuals rely on how they feel to determine whether their blood pressure is under control. The reality is that hypertension often has no symptoms until a serious health event occurs. That’s why knowing your numbers and monitoring them consistently is so important.”

Participants left the workshop with a renewed commitment to making changes in their daily routines.

One attendee pledged to begin recording blood pressure readings daily to better understand how medication was affecting their health.

Others committed to paying closer attention to sodium content on food labels, preparing meals with healthier cooking methods, taking medication consistently, and monitoring their blood pressure regularly rather than waiting until they felt unwell.

“I never realized how much sodium was hidden in everyday foods. Going forward, I will be more intentional about my food choices.”

“This session helped me realize the importance of monitoring my blood pressure consistently instead of waiting until I don’t feel well.”

“I understand now that taking my medication as prescribed is important, even when I feel fine.”

Bishop Dr. Michael Greenaway, Senior Pastor of Victory Temple COGOP, said the response to the workshop demonstrated a clear appetite for practical health education within the community.

“The hypertensive presentation was an eye opener for most. The interactions were very insightful. By and large, it was very impactful.”

He noted that participants appreciated Farrell’s ability to combine professional knowledge with practical application.

“She knew the material and her own personal experience was frank and open.”

Farrell is the CEO of VI Health & Wellness Coaching, LLC and provides education, coaching, journals, and wellness resources designed to help individuals improve their health outcomes and quality of life.

Individuals interested in learning more about hypertension prevention, heart health, wellness coaching, and related resources can visit www.vihealthcoaching.com.

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