Prosecutor’s Office Update: Fatal Traffic Accident Investigation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Prosecutor’s Office confirms that the suspect in the fatal traffic accident that occurred on Brouwers Road on June 11, 2026, was released from pre-trial detention on Monday and subsequently transferred to the Immigration and Border Protection Service.

The suspect has been informed that he will be prosecuted in connection with this case. The release from pre-trial detention does not affect the continuation of the criminal proceedings, including the eventual trial in court.

Regarding the traffic accident, no video footage of the incident is available.

In this regard, the Prosecutor’s Office wishes to clarify that information circulating publicly suggesting that the suspect overtook three vehicles prior to the collision has not been supported by the evidence obtained during the investigation to date.

The victim’s wife was informed of the suspect’s release immediately after the official process was completed. The reasons for that decision were also shared with her.

The Prosecutor’s Office is aware of the public interest and concern surrounding this case. The death of the victim has had a profound impact on the victim’s family, loved ones, and the wider community. The criminal case remains active, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision is ongoing.

No further information will be provided at this time in the interest of the ongoing proceedings and investigation.

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