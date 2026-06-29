Prime Minister Welcomes St. Dominic Student to Cabinet as Part of Youth Career Development Initiative

Philipsburg – Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina welcomed Ms. Jada Benfield, a Form 4 student of St. Dominic High School, to the Cabinet of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of General Affairs as part of the school’s annual Job Shadow Week 2026 initiative. The programme provides students with valuable opportunities to gain practical workplace experience, explore career paths, and better understand the responsibilities and opportunities that exist within both the public and private sectors.

Throughout her placement, Jada was afforded a comprehensive introduction to the work of the Cabinet of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of General Affairs. In addition to observing the daily operations of the Office of the Prime Minister, she spent time with several departments and offices across the Ministry, gaining first hand insight into executive leadership, public administration, communications, protocol, policy coordination, and the collaborative efforts that support the effective functioning of Government and the delivery of services to the people of Sint Maarten.

Prime Minister Mercelina commended Jada for the professionalism, enthusiasm, and maturity she demonstrated throughout her placement and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to the development of the country’s future professionals.

It was a pleasure to welcome Jada to the Cabinet of the Prime Minister and to provide her with the opportunity to experience the important work carried out across the Ministry of General Affairs. She approached every opportunity with curiosity, professionalism, and a genuine willingness to learn. I hope this experience has given her a deeper appreciation of public service and inspired her to continue pursuing excellence as she prepares for her future.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that exposing young people to the realities of government helps cultivate informed, engaged, and responsible citizens while strengthening their confidence to pursue careers that contribute to national development.

“Government has a responsibility not only to serve today’s generation, but also to help prepare the next generation. Programmes such as Job Shadow Week allow students to connect what they learn in the classroom with real-world experience, while demonstrating that leadership is rooted in integrity, accountability, service, and collaboration. By investing in our youth today, we are investing in a stronger and more resilient Sint Maarten tomorrow.”

Prime Minister Mercelina also expressed his sincere appreciation to St. Dominic High School for its continued commitment to experiential learning and career development, noting that initiatives such as Job Shadow Week play a vital role in preparing students for higher education and the workforce. He further commended the many public and private sector organizations that opened their doors to students, providing them with meaningful experiences that help shape their aspirations and broaden their understanding of the many career opportunities available on Sint Maarten.

The Government of Sint Maarten congratulates Jada Benfield on the successful completion of her placement and encourages all young people to embrace opportunities that challenge them to learn, grow, and discover their potential.

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