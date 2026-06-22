Prime Minister Mercelina Honors Fathers and Calls on Men to Embrace Fatherhood

PHILIPSBURG – On the occasion of Father’s Day, the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, extends warm greetings and appreciation to fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, guardians, and father figures throughout the country.

The Prime Minister recognized the vital role fathers play in shaping families, communities, and the future of the nation.

“Strong fathers help build strong families, and strong families build strong nations. The future of Sint Maarten is being shaped every day in our homes by fathers who guide, support, and lead by example,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

While celebrating the contributions of fathers, the Prime Minister also issued a heartfelt appeal to men to embrace the responsibilities of fatherhood and remain actively involved in the lives of their children.

“Today, I encourage every father to be present, engaged, and accountable. Our children need more than financial support; they need our time, our guidance, and our love. Fatherhood is not simply about bringing a child into the world—it is about helping that child navigate it.”

Recognizing that not every child grows up with a father in the home, the Prime Minister also called on men across the community to serve as positive role models and mentors.

“Whether as fathers, uncles, coaches, teachers, or mentors, men have the power to positively influence the next generation. Sometimes a single act of encouragement can change the course of a young person’s life.”

Quoting author Clarence Budington Kelland, the Prime Minister reflected:

“My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.”

The Prime Minister concluded by thanking all fathers and father figures for their sacrifices, dedication, and unwavering commitment to their families.

“When fathers embrace their responsibilities, children thrive. When children thrive, communities prosper. On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, I wish all fathers and father figures a happy and blessed Father’s Day.”

Like this: Like Loading…