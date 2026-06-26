Prime Minister Mercelina Extends Condolences to the People of Venezuela Following Devastating Earthquake

Philipsburg – Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina has expressed the heartfelt condolences of the Government and people of Sint Maarten to all those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela, resulting in tragic loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, I extend our deepest sympathies to every individual, family, and community affected by this tragedy,” Prime Minister Mercelina said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones, those recovering from injuries, those who remain displaced, and the dedicated emergency responders and humanitarian personnel working tirelessly to bring assistance to those in need.”

The Prime Minister noted that natural disasters remind the region of the importance of compassion, cooperation, and support for those facing immense hardship.

“In times of tragedy, our shared humanity calls on us to extend compassion to those who are suffering. Our hearts are with the people whose lives have been profoundly impacted, and we hope that those affected will find strength, comfort, and resilience in the days and weeks ahead.”

“Our prayers remain with everyone affected by this disaster.”

The Government of Sint Maarten joins the wider Caribbean and the international community in expressing sincere condolences to all those impacted and wishes the people of Venezuela strength, healing, and hope as recovery efforts continue.

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