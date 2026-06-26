Prime Minister, in Capacity as Acting Minister of VSA, Administers Oath to New Pharmacist Assistant

Philipsburg – Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, in his capacity as Acting Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), officially administered the oath of office to Ms. Xaviera Doekhie as a Pharmacist Assistant during a ceremony held on Monday, June 22, 2026, at Orange Grove Pharmacy.

The ceremony marks the Prime Minister’s first official swearing-in of a healthcare professional since assuming the responsibilities of Acting Minister of VSA and underscores the Ministry’s continued commitment to safeguarding professional standards within Sint Maarten’s healthcare sector.

In accordance with the applicable legal requirements, pharmacist assistants must take the prescribed oath before the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor before they are authorized to carry out their professional duties. The signed Proces-Verbaal of the swearing-in ceremony will be submitted to His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten as part of the official process.

Prime Minister Mercelina congratulated Ms. Doekhie on reaching this important professional milestone and emphasized the significance of the oath in protecting the health and wellbeing of the community.

“An oath is far more than a legal formality—it is a solemn promise to serve with integrity, professionalism, and respect for human life. Every healthcare professional entrusted with the care of our people carries a profound responsibility. I congratulate Ms. Doekhie on this achievement and wish her every success as she begins this important chapter of service to the people of Sint Maarten.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the indispensable role pharmacist assistants play within the country’s healthcare system.

“Pharmacist assistants are an essential part of the healthcare team. Through their knowledge, accuracy, compassion, and daily interaction with patients, they help ensure the safe and responsible use of medication. Their professionalism strengthens public confidence in our healthcare system and contributes directly to better health outcomes for our community.”

The Ministry of VSA remains committed to upholding the highest professional and ethical standards across the healthcare sector while supporting the continued development of qualified healthcare professionals who dedicate themselves to serving the people of Sint Maarten.

The Ministry congratulates Ms. Xaviera Doekhie on her successful swearing-in and wishes her a rewarding and distinguished career in the service of public health.

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