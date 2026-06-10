Preparation for crises in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom 

THE NETHERLANDS — Well over 60 crisis colleagues from all parts of the Kingdom gathered in The Hague from 1 up to and including 4 June for the 7th Week of Crisis Management Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

During this week, the participants exchanged knowledge and experiences and participated in a crisis control drill with the aim of more grip on crises and optimal cooperation during a crisis or imminent crisis.

Some impressions of the Week of Crisis Management

The Week of Crisis Management started with the theme of local resilience as the key to resilient cooperation, after which everyone set to work together on the elaboration of the recommendations for crisis management capacities. On Tuesday 2 June, the day started with the joint crisis management drill in the course of which a Tropical Cyclone Briefing was practised based on the fictitious hurricane Lucas. Later, the colleagues of USAR provided an explanation about Hurricane Relief Capacity.

On Wednesday 3 June, all participants gathered at the National Tactical Command (LTC) of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee. There, the role of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee in the Caribbean was explained and the participants learnt more about the tasks and roles in the event of a crisis. The last day of the Week of Crisis Management was all about cyber resilience.

Each day, there were working sessions where the participants worked on current issues together.

To be continued

The participants look back on the 7th Week of Crisis Management with satisfaction. Cooperation and preparation were the central themes. For instance, they jointly provided input for plans and actions relating to strategic stocks, which are going to be elaborated further in the coming period, and they agreed to work towards a common standard for professional competence.

Participants

The week was organised by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations and the Ministry of Justice and Security. Various representatives of crisis organisations of the six islands Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, employees of various ministries and chain partners, e.g. ‘Knooppunt Coördinatie Regio’s-Rijk’ (KCR2) and Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR.NL), gathered.

Like this: Like Loading…