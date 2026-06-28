Prepaid Electricity the time for action is NOW

Dear Editor,

As a candidate during the January 2024 parliamentary elections, one of the issues I campaigned on was the introduction of prepaid electricity. I firmly believed then, and I continue to believe today, that prepaid electricity would greatly benefit the people of Sint Maarten. I was pleased to read the recent article in which Mr. Drijvers confirmed that GEBE is working towards implementing a prepaid electricity system. I commend him for being transparent with the public. However, one important question remains: if we are still not ready today, when will we be?

Since 2023, I have consistently championed prepaid electricity because of the significant advantages it offers to consumers, businesses, landlords, and tenants alike. Yet, while Sint Maarten continues to discuss the concept, many of our neighboring islands have already been enjoying its benefits for years. Curaçao, for example, introduced prepaid electricity as far back as 2002. During my campaign, I had an extensive discussion with the director of one of Curaçao’s largest electricity company, who explained how straightforward the implementation process had been. This raises an important question: why does every technological improvement seem to become so complicated in Sint Maarten?

Yes, implementing a prepaid system requires investment, planning, and time. No one disputes that. But how much more time do we need? How many more studies, discussions, and promises before this becomes a reality? I also remember discussing prepaid electricity with the late Troy Washington nearly three years ago. Even then, I was told that GEBE was working on it. Three years later, we are still hearing the same message. It is equally disappointing that the political party on whose ticket I campaigned, and which now forms part of the Government, has not actively pursued this initiative despite the strong public support it received during the election campaign. Meanwhile, neighboring islands are now moving beyond prepaid electricity and are introducing prepaid water services.

The principle behind prepaid electricity is simple. It works exactly like prepaid mobile phone service. You pay first, then you use the service. Nobody complains that their prepaid mobile credit disappeared unexpectedly because everyone understands that if you purchase only ten dollars in credit, your usage is limited to that amount.

Electricity works the same way. If I purchase only 30 kilowatt-hours, I know that I must manage my consumption carefully. Perhaps I decided not to turn on the air conditioner that evening and instead use a fan and open the windows. The choice remains with me, and I remain in control of my expenses. That is precisely why I advocated for prepaid electricity throughout my campaign.

The benefits are clear:

1) Easy Budgeting & Cash Flow control

2) Pay as you go with prepaid power

3) Encourages Energy Conservation

4) Tenants have no hassle anymore with Landlords, neither landlord with tenants. The tenant pays as they go. Also avoids changing meter names and the back and forth.

5) Zero high bill surprises

6) Real time usage tracking: giving you real time tracking your electricity consumption via an app.

Prepaid electricity empowers consumers. It provides families with greater control over their household finances while helping GEBE improve revenue collection and reduce outstanding receivables. It is a solution that benefits everyone.

I once again thank Mr. Drijvers for updating the public on GEBE’s progress. However, the time for discussion is coming to an end. The people of Sint Maarten deserve action.

Our people are struggling with the rising cost of living. Any measure that helps families better manage their monthly expenses deserves urgent attention. Prepaid electricity is no longer an innovative idea, it is a proven system that has worked successfully throughout the Caribbean for decades.

Julian H. Rollocks jr

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