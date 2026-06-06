Police officer sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for threatening former partner with firearm

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Court of First Instance has convicted police officer R.M.M. for threatening his former partner with a firearm and imposed an unconditional prison sentence of six months.

In its (verbal) verdict rendered in June 4, 2026, the Court found that the defendant’s conduct in the context of a domestic dispute constituted a criminal threat.

In determining the sentence, the Court considered that making a threat with a firearm is a severe criminal offense, and the defendant is a police officer. His actions, behavior and his failure to take ownership of what happened – denying any wrongdoing, despite evidence to the contrary – could be disruptive for public confidence in the police as a whole.

The incident occurred on March 24, 2025, and was investigated by the National Detectives (Landsrecherche) under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office (OM SXM).

OM SXM emphasizes that threats involving firearms are treated as serious criminal offenses. Such conduct can have a profound impact on victims and undermines the sense of safety within the community.

OM SXM remains committed to the careful investigation and prosecution of offenses involving threats, violence, and the misuse of firearms, regardless of the position or profession of the persons involved.

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