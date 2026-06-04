Police investigate shooting incident in south reward; Two suspects arrested

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a shooting incident that took place in the South Reward area on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

At approximately 8:30 PM, Central Police Dispatch received several calls reporting a shooting incident in the South Reward area, in close proximity to Milton Peters College. In response, several police patrols and detectives were immediately dispatched to the location to investigate the report.

During the initial stages of the investigation, officers received information indicating that the suspects involved in the incident were located on Burlap Drive in Cul-de-Sac. Police officers proceeded to the area and encountered two individuals believed to have been involved in the shooting.

During the operation, officers also discovered a firearm that had been concealed inside a foam cooler located nearby. The firearm was confiscated as evidence. Both suspects were subsequently arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody for questioning.

Later that evening, officers made contact with the victim involved in the incident. During the course of the investigation, detectives also gathered information suggesting that the victim may have been in possession of a firearm during the incident. This aspect of the case is also being actively investigated.

KPSM detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the involvement of all parties. At this time, no further details can be released in the interest of the ongoing investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information relevant to this investigation to contact the Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222, the anonymous tip line at 9300, or send a private message through the official KPSM Facebook page.

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