Police Force of Sint Maarten Conducts Vehicle and Documentation Controls on A.J.C. Brouwers Road

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In response to a recent increase in serious scooter and vehicle accidents, as well as firearm-related incidents on both sides of the island, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) conducted a traffic control over the weekend of June 20, 2026, on the A.J.C. Brouwers Road.

During the control, a total of 26 vehicles were stopped and checked, along with 2 scooters/motorcycles, which were inspected on both documentation and technical compliance. As a result of the control, 3 fines were issued for various infractions observed during the checks.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten emphasizes that these actions are part of a broader, ongoing effort to improve road safety and reduce crime across the island. In the coming days and weeks, officers will continue to conduct preventative searches and vehicle controls in accordance with the firearms and narcotics legislation in force on Sint Maarten.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten calls on the general public to cooperate during these operations, which are carried out in the interest of the safety and well-being of the entire community.

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