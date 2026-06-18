Ombudsman expresses serious concerns about limited access to the registration process at Civil Registry Office

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA — The Ombudsman of Aruba, Ms. Jurima Bryson, LL.M., has received a growing number of complaints and signals from individuals experiencing difficulties in obtaining an appointment for registration at the Civil Registry Office (Censo).

Based on the complaints received, many citizens are unable to secure an appointment within a reasonable period to register in Aruba’s civil registry. According to the Ombudsman, there appears to be a structural imbalance between the number of registration requests and the available processing capacity.

The issue affects not only individuals who have recently obtained a residence permit, but also Arubans returning to Aruba after living abroad who need to register again. As a result, citizens are faced with long waiting periods and uncertainty regarding when they will be able to complete their registration.

The consequences are significant. Registration in the civil registry is an essential requirement for access to various services. Without registration, citizens may encounter difficulties in obtaining access to healthcare (AZV), education, social services, employment, banking services, insurance, and housing.

The Ombudsman considers it undesirable that citizens, as a result of Censo’s capacity and organizational challenges, are unable to access an essential public service within a reasonable timeframe. According to the Ombudsman, government services should be organized in such a way that citizens can effectively exercise the rights to which they are entitled.

In light of this situation, the Ombudsman sent a letter of concern to the Minister of Justice and Social Affairs, Mr. Arthur Dowers, LL.M. on June 15, 2026.

As an independent and impartial institution, the Ombudsman has issued several recommendations aimed at improving the accessibility, timeliness, and continuity of the registration process. These include reducing existing backlogs, expanding appointment opportunities, strengthening processing capacity, and improving information provided to the public.

More information on this matter can be found in the Ombudsman’s letter of concern regarding access to the registration process at the Civil Registry Office (Censo). The full letter is available on the Ombudsman’s website at www.ombudsman.aw/en/publications/.

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