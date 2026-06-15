New Address Data Management System to Improve Public Addresses, Emergency Response, and Planning; Advancing Digital Transformation and Public Service Delivery

Cay Hill, Sint Maarten – “A stronger, smarter, and more resilient Sint Maarten,” declared the Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, as he welcomed the official launch of the Address Data Management System (ADMS) today.

The launch marks another major accomplishment under the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP) and represents a significant milestone in the Government of Sint Maarten’s ongoing modernization efforts to improve public services through digital innovation.

The Address Data Management System establishes a centralized and authoritative database of addresses across Sint Maarten, ensuring that every home, business, road, and building location is accurately recorded and maintained in a single, reliable system.

“As a government, we continue to invest in solutions that strengthen our institutions, improve service delivery, and enhance the quality of life for our people,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “The Address Data Management System is a critical building block in our digital transformation journey and will support smarter governance, improved emergency response for years to come.”

The solution was designed using Esri’s ArcGIS technology platform, the system creates one trusted source of address information that can be shared across government departments, emergency response services, utility providers, and other stakeholders. Over the past months the technology was shared with several key stakeholders to showcase its potential.

The Address Data Management System is expected to improve public safety by enabling emergency responders, including police, fire, and ambulance services, to quickly and accurately locate addresses during emergencies, hurricanes, and disaster situations. Through integration with digital government initiatives, including eVROMI, the system will help reduce response times, eliminate confusion caused by inconsistent addressing, and strengthen emergency preparedness.

For the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), the system provides an key tool for maintaining accurate address records, supporting the permit department, land management assistance, and future development initiatives.

Citizens and businesses will also benefit from more accurate addresses, improved mail and package delivery, enhanced navigation services, and more efficient access to government services.

Today’s ceremony also marked the official handover of the Address Data Management Solution to the Permits Department of VROMI.

Delivering remarks during the ceremony, Honorable Patrice Gumbs, Minister of VROMI, declared the importance of accurate address and spatial data for effective governance.

“For VROMI, accurate address and spatial data are critical tools,” Minister Gumbs stated. “They support urban planning, infrastructure development, permitting, emergency response, disaster management, and many other essential services that directly impact our communities and the daily lives of our citizens.”

He further noted that reliable and standardized address information enables government to operate optimally, while making better-informed decisions.

Minister Gumbs recognized the dedicated efforts of the Digital Leadership Team, the VROMI Permits Department, technical partner GIS4C, and Kadaster St. Maarten for their invaluable contributions throughout the project.

“Your contribution has laid an important foundation for the future of spatial and address management in Sint Maarten,” he said.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to the National Recovery Program Bureau and the World Bank for their continued partnership and support.

“This achievement demonstrates what is possible when ministries, departments, technical experts, and development partners work together toward a common objective,” Minister Gumbs added.

The event also featured remarks from Ms. Toyin Jagha, Program Manager representing the Sint Maarten Trust Fund and the World Bank, and Mr. Claret Connor, Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau.

Attendees witnessed a virtual presentation and demonstration of the GIS4C platform by Esri representatives, showcasing the capabilities of the new system and its future applications.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the official signing between the Ministry of VROMI and Kadaster St. Maarten, represented by Minister Patrice Gumbs and Mr. Benjamin Ortega, Director of Kadaster St. Maarten.

Through this collaboration, Kadaster will utilize the Address Data Management System to strengthen the connection between official addresses, properties, land parcels, and buildings. The integration will improve property identification, facilitate property transactions, reduce duplicate or inaccurate address records, and ensure that each address is correctly linked to the appropriate parcel of land.

The event concluded with remarks by Mr. Femi Badejo, Project Leader of the Digital Leadership Team, and Head of the Government’s ICT Department.

In a surprise announcement, Mr. Badejo revealed that the Government of Sint Maarten has been selected as a recipient of the 2026 SAG (Special Achievement in GIS) award, an international recognition honoring outstanding achievements in the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology. The award ceremony will be at the User Conference in San Diego.

The award recognizes the exceptional work carried out under the Digital Government Transformation Project and places Sint Maarten among a select group of organizations worldwide recognized for excellence in digital innovation and geospatial technology. ESRI will feature the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP) during the international conference and award celebrations later this year.

“This recognition demonstrates that Sint Maarten is not only embracing digital transformation but is becoming an international leader in innovation,” Badejo stated.

The Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP) initiative is funded by the World Bank through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, supported by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), and executed by the Government’s Digital Leadership Team (DLT).

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