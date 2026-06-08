Nature Foundation Sint Maarten Transitions to Two-Tier Governance Structure

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten, – The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten (NFSXM) has formally transitioned from a one-tier (managing) board structure to a two-tier governance model as a part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening governance and accountability and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Under the new structure oversight responsibilities will be separated from the day-to-day management of the organization. This approach aligns with international best practices for nonprofit governance and ensures transparency and accountability while maintaining an elevated level of efficiency for the organization. As part of their support of Conservation Management Organizations this transition was supported financially and Technically by the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA).

The newly established Supervisory Board will focus on strategic and long-term oversight while the soon-to-be established Managing Board will lead operational activities. “We are extremely thankful to our partners at the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance for their support of our transition,” said Supervisory Board Chairman Cornelis (Binkie) van Es. “Their guidance and partnership have been invaluable in helping strengthen the Nature Foundation for continued growth and support of our mission to preserve and protect the environment of Sint Maarten for generations to come.”

This structural update will ensure that NFSXM will be able to address the evolving challenges and opportunities surrounding conservation in Sint Maarten. “The two-tier board standard has already become a required governance structure for some of the most competitive grant schemes internationally and it allows us to remain compliant for large-scale funding proposals and projects,” said a Nature Foundation representative. “It will also ensure the efficient management of local activities thanks to the separation of responsibilities and the decision-making process.”

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