Nature Foundation and Ministry of Justice Launch New Biosecurity Initiative for Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten (NFSXM) and the Ministry of Justice have launched the Protection through Biosecurity Project: A Strategic Initiative for Sint Maarten aimed at strengthening the country’s capacity to prevent the introduction of invasive species, combat illegal wildlife trade, and improve the implementation of international biodiversity agreements, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The project also seeks to strengthen coordination among key stakeholders involved in protecting Sint Maarten’s borders and natural environment.

“Invasive species and illegal wildlife trade are increasingly putting our marine life and local communities at risk. For me, protecting our borders also means protecting our natural environment from threats that can have lasting consequences for our island. This initiative reflects our commitment to protecting the very ecosystems and natural resources that we all depend on, ” said Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling.

Some of the most common species that are imported and exported from Sint Maarten that fall on the CITES lists include queen conch, caviar, and several bird species. The Convention covers more than 36,000 species worldwide making enforcement a difficult and specialized task. Small developed islands like Sint Maarten act as a hub for the region resulting in high volumes of imported goods and creating significant enforcement challenges for local officers.

“Biosecurity is about protecting Sint Maarten’s people, economy, and natural resources from risks that often go unnoticed until significant damage has already occurred. By strengthening CITES implementation and improving coordination between local and regional stakeholders, we are investing in a more resilient future for the island,” said the Nature Foundation’s Director, Leslie Hickerson.

A key element of this 18-month project will be the introduction of a dedicated Biosecurity Officer within the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten. This officer will work closely with local and regional enforcement agencies by providing technical support, coordinating training opportunities, and strengthening regional actions. Through this enhanced support, the project seeks to improve detection, prevention, and response efforts while building long-term capacity for biodiversity protection.

Protection through Biosecurity is funded by BESTLIFE2030 (Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services in Territories of European Overseas), a granting mechanism focusing on preserving and restoring biodiversity in the EU’s outermost regions (ORs) and Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), which host rich biodiversity but also face significant climate change threats.

Co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

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