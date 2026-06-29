MV Makana Passenger Praises Swift Rescue After Apple Syder Ferry Accident

Basseterre , St. Kitts – A passenger aboard the MV Makana has commended the rapid response of ferry crew and emergency services following a sea accident involving the MV Apple Syder ferry on Monday morning.

Dave Levenstone, who was traveling on the Makana, witnessed the incident firsthand as his vessel became the first on scene to assist passengers from the distressed Apple Syder, which was en route to Charlestown.

“The responders were very fast,” Levenstone stated.

In a Facebook post, Levenstone described the dramatic events: “This morning’s accident at sea with the Apple Syder ferry was very careful for those passengers traveling to Charlestown. It was very hard seeing and hearing passengers fighting for their life. I must thank the crew of the Makana ferry for being the first boat to come to their rescue.”

Levenstone, who lives on Saba, said he spoke with two rescued passengers who expressed relief at being brought to safety. He also noted the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard’s role in towing the Apple Syder into harbor.

“Thank God all lives were saved,” he added. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew from the Apple Syder were successfully rescued.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

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