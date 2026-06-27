Home Headlines & Top Stories MP ROSEBURG SUBMITS ROAD SAFETY PROPOSAL TO THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE 

MP ROSEBURG SUBMITS ROAD SAFETY PROPOSAL TO THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE 

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Member of Parliament Sjamira D.M. Roseburg has formally submitted a proposal to the  Minister of Justice requesting consideration of the proposed Ride Smart SXM initiative for  inclusion in the 2026 Crime Fund Policy Plan which is added to the budget.  

The proposal comes in response to the recent increase in serious traffic accidents on Sint  Maarten, particularly those involving motorcycles and scooters. 

“Road safety begins long before a traffic stop is issued or an accident takes place. It begins  with education, awareness, respect and prevention.”MP Roseburg stated. 

According to MP Roseburg as co- legislator, while enforcement and modernization of the  Traffic Ordinance remain essential(and discussing with the ministry are on going), they  must be complemented by preventative initiatives that encourage responsible behaviour  before accidents occur. 

To support her proposal, MP Roseburg also submitted an accompanying Concept Note  outlining the proposed Ride Smart SXM initiative. The concept note provides a framework  for a pilot programme focused on public awareness, defensive riding workshops, school  based education, rider visibility initiatives, a Helmet Assistance Programme, and  partnerships with law enforcement, driving schools, youth organisations and community  groups. 

For the first time in Sint Maarten history, and in accordance with the law, the Crime Fund  Policy Plan has finally been officially incorporated into the budget. This historic milestone  directly fulfills the mandate of the motion submitted and unanimously approved by  Parliament on October 29, 2024, which called for legal compliance regarding these funds. 

With this legal framework now firmly in place, the suggested project initiative can be added  to the plan. 

“The Crime Fund was established to support crime prevention. Dangerous driving, reckless  driving, excessive speeding and other traffic offences place lives at risk. Investing in  prevention is an investment in public safety.” 

Through her correspondence, MP Roseburg has requested that the Minister consider the  proposal as part of the development and implementation of the 2026 Crime Fund Policy  Plan, noting that the initiative aligns with the Policy Plan’s emphasis on prevention, public  safety and community engagement. 

“I am not suggesting that education replace enforcement,” MP Roseburg said. “The two  should work together. If we can educate our people, improve rider visibility, encourage  responsible choices and provide practical safety tools before tragedy strikes, we have the  opportunity to save lives.” 

MP Roseburg expressed her willingness to work with the Ministry of Justice and other  stakeholders to further develop the proposal should the Minister deem it appropriate for  inclusion in the Crime Fund Policy Plan. 

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” MP Roseburg concluded. “Every person who  leaves home deserves the opportunity to return home safely, and every life we can save  through prevention is worth the investment.”

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