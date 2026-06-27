MP ROSEBURG LAUNCHES “DRIVE SMART SXM” COMMUNITY CHALLENGE 

Following her recent proposal to the Minister of Justice requesting consideration of the Ride Smart SXM initiative for inclusion in the 2026 Crime Fund Policy Plan, Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg is now calling on the people of Sint Maarten to become part of the solution through the launch of the Drive Smart SXM community challenge.

According to MP Roseburg, while she has proposed a national road safety initiative focused on education, awareness and prevention, meaningful change cannot depend on government alone.

“We all have a role to play in making our roads safer. While Government can strengthen legislation, enforcement and education, every road user has the power to influence someone else through the choices they make every day.”

The Drive Smart SXM challenge encourages motorists, motorcycle riders, scooter riders, cyclists and pedestrians to post short videos on social media demonstrating responsible road behaviour while encouraging others to do the same.

Participants are encouraged to create videos showing simple but important actions such as fastening a seatbelt, putting on a helmet, obeying traffic signs, slowing down, avoiding distractions behind the wheel, allowing pedestrians to cross, giving motorcycles enough space, or simply demonstrating what responsible road use looks like.

The videos should incorporate the message Drive Smart SXM, use the hashtag #DriveSmartSXM, and challenge others to participate, helping to spread the message throughout the community.

MP Roseburg hopes the campaign will be embraced by influencers, artists, athletes, emergency responders, teachers, business owners, community organisations, public officials and residents from all walks of life.

“This isn’t about blaming anyone. It’s about creating a movement where safe driving becomes part of our culture. Every video has the potential to reach someone, influence someone and ultimately save a life.”

The initiative is intended to complement the proposal submitted to the Minister of Justice by encouraging the community to begin promoting safer roads immediately, while broader discussions on prevention and road safety continue.

“I invite everyone to join the movement. Together, we can remind one another that every decision we make on the road matters. Record a short video, encourage others to do the same and help us build a safer Sint Maarten.”

Drive Smart SXM — #DriveSmartSXM

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