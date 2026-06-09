Motorworld Launches Chery in the Cayman Islands At Out of This World Music Festival

COLEBAY — Motorworld, the authorized distributor of Chery across the Caribbean region, is proud to celebrate the successful launch of Chery in the Cayman Islands through its dealer partner, Arch Automotive. The brand made its public debut at the Out of This World Music Festival on 30 May, headlined this year by Vybz Kartel and Nelly with 20,000 in attendance, marking the second official Chery launch in the Caribbean and the beginning of an exciting regional expansion planned throughout 2026.

Founded in 1997, Chery has grown into one of the world’s most recognized automotive brands, with a presence in more than 130 countries and regions. As China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter for more than two decades, Chery has earned a global reputation for combining innovative technology, exceptional quality, advanced safety features, and outstanding value. The brand’s commitment to excellence has been recognized through multiple J.D. Power quality awards and international industry accolades.

The Cayman Islands launch introduces local drivers to a new generation of vehicles designed to challenge expectations in the automotive market. Selected Chery models are backed by an industry-leading 10-year engine warranty, providing customers with exceptional peace of mind and reflecting Chery’s confidence in the quality and durability of its products.

The launch event generated significant interest from festival attendees, many of whom experienced the Chery lineup for the first time. Representatives from Arch Automotive were on-site throughout the evening, introducing visitors to the brand’s features, technology, and warranty offering.

“This launch represents a major milestone for Chery in the Caribbean,” said Tariq Amjad, Chairman of Motorworld Group. “The Cayman Islands is the first of several exciting Chery launches we have planned across the region this year. Chery’s global success story, commitment to innovation, and outstanding value proposition make it a perfect fit for Caribbean consumers. We are confident that drivers throughout the region will quickly recognize why Chery has become one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the world.”

Taylor Foster, General Manager of Arch Automotive, added: “The response from the Cayman community exceeded our expectations. Chery is a brand that has proven itself on the global stage, and we’re excited to introduce it to local customers. This launch is only the beginning, and we look forward to welcoming customers to our showroom to experience the vehicles firsthand.”

Motorworld continues to expand Chery’s presence throughout the Caribbean, with additional market launches planned across the region in the coming months. The Cayman Islands launch represents the first step this year in bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands closer to Caribbean consumers.

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