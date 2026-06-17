Motorworld Expands Chery Caribbean Network with St. Lucia Launch

COLEBAY, Sint Maarten — Motorworld is proud to announce the official launch of Chery in St. Lucia through its regional dealer partner, GEL Auto, marking the third Caribbean market to welcome the globally acclaimed automotive brand.

The launch took place on Wednesday, June 10, at the Peter & Company Auto showroom in Castries, where a grand vehicle parade introduced the Chery lineup in a vibrant celebration of St. Lucian culture, community, and innovation.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive manufacturers, Chery enters the St. Lucian market with its advanced Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) lineup, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency, intelligent technology, premium comfort, advanced safety, and outstanding value for Caribbean drivers.

The launch lineup includes the Tiggo 4 CSH, Tiggo 7 CSH, Tiggo 8 CSH, and flagship Tiggo 9 CSH, each combining impressive driving range, advanced hybrid technology, and a refined ownership experience.

“This launch represents another important milestone in Motorworld’s vision to establish Chery as a leading automotive brand throughout the Caribbean,” said Tariq Amjad, Chairman of Motorworld Group. “We are excited to welcome St. Lucia to the growing Chery family. With its combination of innovative technology, exceptional quality, outstanding value, and industry-leading warranty coverage, we are confident Chery will resonate strongly with consumers across the island.”

Founded in 1997, Chery is China’s No. 1 auto exporter for 23 consecutive years and serves more than 20 million customers across over 130 countries and regions worldwide. The brand has earned multiple J.D. Power quality and customer satisfaction awards, reinforcing its reputation for innovation, reliability, and customer-focused excellence.

The launch of Chery in St. Lucia reflects Motorworld’s continued commitment to expanding world-class automotive brands throughout the Caribbean, providing customers with greater choice, advanced mobility solutions, and an ownership experience they can trust for years to come.

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