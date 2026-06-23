Motorworld and HSM Motors Officially Launch GAC in Trinidad & Tobago

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Motorworld, the regional distributor for GAC, together with HSM Motors, officially launched the GAC brand in Trinidad & Tobago on Friday, June 12, at HSM Motors’ newly constructed GAC showroom in Chase Village.

The launch marks a significant milestone for both companies, introducing one of China’s fastest-growing automotive brands to the Trinidad & Tobago market through a partnership focused on quality, innovation, and long-term customer support.

The new showroom showcases GAC’s expanding lineup of vehicles, combining modern design, advanced technology, and internationally recognized engineering standards. The launch introduces five world-class vehicles to local roads simultaneously — the GAC GS3 Emzoom, GAC Emkoo, Aion V, Aion UT, and Aion ES — with more models, including the flagship Hyptec HT luxury SUV, arriving in July 2026.

Speaking at the launch, Mikhail Hosein, CEO of HSM Motors, highlighted the strengths that attracted the company to the GAC brand.

“GAC stood out unequivocally when we surveyed the global automotive landscape. Their joint ventures with Toyota and Honda have instilled a culture of precision, safety, and durability into their DNA. We are backing this lineup with fully stocked parts departments, trained technicians, and industry-leading warranties — our customers are getting world-class vehicles they can truly depend on.”

Motorworld Chairman Tariq Amjad emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership and the confidence both organizations have in GAC’s future within the market.

“GAC’s relentless commitment to engineering excellence sets them apart. We are proud to partner with HSM Motors, whose significant investment in showroom facilities, aftersales support, training, and parts inventory demonstrates a long-term commitment to making GAC one of the most trusted automotive brands in Trinidad & Tobago.”

The launch further strengthens GAC’s growing presence across the Caribbean, where the brand is now represented in more than 20 island markets. Through Motorworld’s regional distribution network and strong dealer partnerships, GAC continues to expand its footprint by delivering world-class vehicles backed by comprehensive aftersales support and customer-focused service.

With a reputation for engineering excellence, advanced technology, and exceptional value, GAC has earned the trust of drivers throughout the region. The introduction of the brand to Trinidad & Tobago represents another important milestone in GAC’s Caribbean growth story, bringing consumers a compelling blend of innovation, safety, reliability, and modern design.

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