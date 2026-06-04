Missing Adult Report : Female, Yvrose Joseph (58)

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing female, Yvrose Joseph, age 58, who has been reported missing under concerning circumstances.

Ms. Joseph is described as being approximately

1.60 meters tall ,

with a heavy build and a

dark brown complexion .

She resides at Sucker Garden Road 111-B .

According to preliminary information, Ms. Joseph, who is known to be suffering from medical conditions, was last seen on Thursday of last week by her spouse while they were out shopping.

During the outing, she reportedly walked away and did not return, and her whereabouts have remained unknown since that time.

KPSM is urging anyone who may have seen Ms. Joseph or who may have information regarding her whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

KPSM Emergency Line: +1 (721) 542-2222

Spouse (T. Jean-Marie): +1 (721) 587-4832

The Police Force of Sint Maarten continues its efforts to locate Ms. Joseph and ensure her safe return.

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