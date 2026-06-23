Ministry of VSA Marks Completion of Nibud Study Visit and Training on Cost of Living in Sint Maarten

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), with the support of the Tijdelijke Werk Organisatie (TWO), has completed an important phase in its collaboration with the Nationaal Instituut voor Budgetvoorlichting (Nibud), as part of the ongoing study into the cost of living on Sint Maarten.

The study was carried out to gain evidence-based insight into the actual cost of living for individuals and families in Sint Maarten and forms part of the ongoing implementation of the Country Reform Packages. It focuses on the buildup of necessary household expenditures for different household compositions, including the resources residents need to meet their basic needs and participate fully in society.

From June 2 to June 11, 2026, residents, professionals, and organizations contributed their time, experiences, and insights through interviews and focus group discussions. Their participation helped ensure that the study reflects not only data and household expenditure patterns, but also the real-life experiences of people living and working in Sint Maarten.

“For many families and individuals in Sint Maarten, the cost of basic needs such as housing, utilities, and groceries remains a daily concern. The preliminary insights from this study are already helping to highlight key areas that require closer attention from the Ministry” said the Acting Head of the department of Social Development.

In addition, Nibud provided training to professionals across government institutions and Non-Governmental Organizations. The training focused on strengthening knowledge around household budgeting, financial guidance, and practical support for families and vulnerable groups. Participants from the Student Support Services Division (Ministry of MECYS), Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS), Social Services, Community Development Family and Humanitarian Affairs, and the Social Registry (from the Ministry of VSA), as well as Freegan Food and Victim Support Services, engaged actively throughout the 3 day sessions, reflecting a shared commitment to improving how residents are supported when dealing with financial hardship.

The Ministry expresses its sincere appreciation to all members of the public, organizations, professionals, and stakeholders who participated in the process. Their participation has helped ensure that the study reflects the real challenges residents face and the support systems that may be needed moving forward.

With this in mind, the Ministry of VSA looks forward to receiving the completed report and reviewing its findings carefully. With the fieldwork now completed, Nibud will continue working on the final report. The report will serve as an important tool to help guide evidence-based decision-making and support continued efforts to improve the well-being of individuals and families in Sint Maarten.

The Ministry once again extends its sincere appreciation to all persons who contributed their time, effort, and expertise to this important process. The success of this study is a direct reflection of the commitment demonstrated by all who participated, and the Ministry looks forward to presenting the findings upon their completion.

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