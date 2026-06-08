Minister Tackling Advances Key Justice Priorities for Sint Maarten at UN Crime Commission

Vienna, Austria –Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling has concluded a week of engagements in Vienna, Austria, where she represented Sint Maarten at the 35th Session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), held from June 1–5.

Throughout the week, the Minister attended plenaries, contributed to international side events, and met with United Nations agencies, international experts, and Kingdom partners to advance key justice priorities for Sint Maarten.

A central focus of the visit was the Detention Sector Reform Program (DSRP). During meetings with senior leadership of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the parties reviewed progress under the program and discussed ways to further support rehabilitation, reintegration, staff development, and other non-infrastructure components of the reform.

Beyond detention reform, the Minister engaged with specialists working in border management, cybercrime, firearms trafficking, wildlife trafficking, organized crime, corruption prevention, criminal justice reform, youth violence prevention, justice statistics, and institutional capacity building. These discussions provided valuable insight into international approaches being used to address these challenges while helping the Ministry identify areas that warrant further exploration in the future.

The Minister also visited the UNODC narcotics laboratory, where she received a tour and learned about international efforts to identify emerging drug threats, strengthen forensic analysis, and support countries in responding to new substances and evolving trends within the global drug market.

Recognizing the growing impact of youth violence and illegal firearms across the region, several engagements focused on prevention strategies that emphasize early intervention, education, mental health, community engagement, and reducing youth involvement in criminal activity.

Sint Maarten also contributed directly to international discussions through two side events. At Advancing Access to Justice for Women Through the Implementation of the Bangkok Rules, the Minister highlighted the importance of gender-responsive justice systems and the need to ensure that rehabilitation, reintegration, mental health support, and family connections form part of justice responses for women and girls.

At Advancing Penal Reform in Island Contexts: Perspectives from the Caribbean and the Pacific, the Minister shared Sint Maarten’s experience in reimagining detention reform through the DSRP, emphasizing the importance of locally driven solutions that reflect the realities of small island jurisdictions.

The visit also included discussions with H.E. Ambassador Peter Potman, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vienna, on opportunities to elevate Caribbean justice priorities within Kingdom and international forums.

Reflecting on the week, Minister Tackling noted that participation in CCPCJ was not simply about attending international meetings, but about ensuring that Sint Maarten remains connected to the expertise, partnerships, and ideas that can strengthen local institutions and support safer communities.

The Ministry of Justice will continue following up on the discussions held during the week and evaluating how relevant experiences, expertise, and best practices may support ongoing reform efforts in Sint Maarten.

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