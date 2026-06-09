Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Minister Arrindell attended opening of Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation in The Hague

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell attended the official opening of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) at the House of Representatives of the Netherlands in The Hague. The consultation, which took place from 5 to 8 June 2026, brought together parliamentary delegations from Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba and the Netherlands to discuss issues of shared importance within the Kingdom.

During the opening session, Minister Arrindell met with members of the Sint Maarten delegation. She also spoke with several parliamentary representatives, including Paul Rosenmöller, Chair of the Senate Committee for Kingdom Relations (KOREL), and Dr. Rachnilda Arduin, a prominent member of the Committee of Experts on the Democratic Deficit within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Throughout the consultation, delegates discussed a range of topics of shared importance, including ageing populations, climate change, democratic participation and cooperation within the Kingdom. The programme also included a visit to the initiative De Buurt als Ecosysteem in Haarlem and discussions on citizen involvement in climate policy through the National Citizens’ Assembly on Climate. The consultation will conclude on 8 June with the adoption and signing of the agreements list and a joint press conference.

Since its establishment in 1970, the IPKO has served as an important instrument for direct communication and personal engagement between parliamentarians across the Kingdom. By bringing together elected representatives from all four countries, the consultation contributes to mutual understanding, stronger cooperation and the exchange of experiences on issues that affect citizens throughout the Kingdom.

The Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary welcomes the continued dialogue and cooperation fostered through the IPKO and looks forward to the outcomes of this year’s consultation.

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