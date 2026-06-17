Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell meets with Expert Group on the Democratic Deficit within the Kingdom

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently participated in an interview with the expert group on the Democratic Deficit within the Kingdom of the Netherlands at the Cabinet in The Hague.

The interview formed part of a series of consultations being conducted by the expert group in all four countries of the Kingdom. The group was mandated by the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) to examine the democratic deficit within the Kingdom and to identify opportunities for strengthening democratic participation, representation and cooperation.

During the interview, Minister Arrindell shared perspectives and experiences regarding the functioning of Kingdom governance, the role of the Caribbean countries within the Kingdom structure, and mechanisms for participation and representation in Kingdom decision-making processes.

The discussion also provided an opportunity to reflect on practical challenges and opportunities for strengthening cooperation and democratic accountability.

The expert group consists of Dr. Aubrich Bakhuis (Curaçao), Dr. Rachnilda Arduin (Sint Maarten), Johan Sjiem Fat (Aruba) and Professor Dr. Leonard Besselink (the Netherlands).

The group was formally established in February 2026 and is tasked with reviewing existing and new proposals aimed at reducing the democratic deficit.

The findings and recommendations of the Expert Group will be presented to the IPKO upon completion of its work.

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