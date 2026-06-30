Home Local News Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell discusses with Brazil Diplomatic Representative Moraes Renewable Energy &...

Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell discusses with Brazil Diplomatic Representative Moraes Renewable Energy & Sustainable Development

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L to R: Minister Arrindell and Minister-Counsellor Henrique Choer Moraes pictured in front of a beautiful mosaic by renowned Brazilian artist Athos Bulcão, located at the Embassy of Brazil in The Hague.   

 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently met with Henrique Choer Moraes, Minister-Counsellor at the Embassy of Brazil in the Hague. 

The meeting followed previous encounters at diplomatic and international events and provided an opportunity to further strengthen ties and exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

During the discussion, Minister Arrindell and Minister-Counsellor Moraes explored topics related to renewable energy, biodiversity and sustainable development. Particular attention was given to Brazil’s extensive use of biofuels and its large dual-fuel vehicle fleet, which allows millions of drivers to choose between sugarcane-based ethanol and gasoline blended with biofuel. 

The conversation highlighted how innovative energy solutions can contribute to sustainability and reduce dependence on traditional fossil fuels.

Tourism was also an important topic of discussion. Both parties exchanged perspectives on opportunities to stimulate tourism and strengthen connections between destinations, while promoting sustainable and mutually beneficial growth within the sector.

Minister Arrindell welcomed the constructive exchange and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue with international partners on issues that contribute to economic development, environmental sustainability and international cooperation.

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