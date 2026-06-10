Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Special Screening of Award-Winning Film Hive

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently attended a special screening of the internationally acclaimed film Hive at Pathé Buitenhof in The Hague.

The event was hosted by H.E. Dr. Dren Doli, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), as part of the commemoration of the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

Inspired by true events, Hive tells the story of a woman in post-war Kosovo who, while searching for answers about her missing husband, joins forces with other women in her village to rebuild their lives and community.

The film has received international recognition, including three awards at the Sundance Film Festival, for its powerful portrayal of resilience, solidarity, and hope in the aftermath of conflict.

Minister Arrindell welcomed the opportunity to attend this meaningful cultural event. The evening highlighted how film can serve as a powerful medium for reflecting on shared human experiences and promoting conversations about justice, reconciliation, and resilience.

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