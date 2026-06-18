Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently attended the commemoration of the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations at the Peace Palace in The Hague. The event was jointly organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Diplomat Magazine.

The gathering brought together Ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, academia and judiciary to reflect on the importance of intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding, and peaceful coexistence in an increasingly interconnected world.

The International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations was established by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution A/RES/78/286, adopted on 7 June 2024. The initiative seeks to raise awareness of the value of cultural diversity and to promote dialogue, mutual respect, tolerance, and global solidarity among nations and peoples.

During the event, keynote messages were delivered by representatives of the People’s Republic of China and members of the diplomatic community. Speakers emphasized the importance of dialogue as a means of strengthening international cooperation and addressing shared global challenges, including conflict, migration, and climate change.

Minister Arrindell welcomed the opportunity to participate in the commemoration and underscored the relevance of dialogue for Sint Maarten. As a multicultural society with strong international ties, Sint Maarten recognizes the importance of fostering understanding and cooperation between people of different backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives.

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