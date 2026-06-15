Minister of TEATT directs Port St. Maarten to develop comprehensive traffic and passenger flow management plan

Pond Island – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has formally instructed Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) to develop and submit a Comprehensive Congestion and Passenger Flow Management Plan aimed at addressing traffic congestion and mobility challenges in and around the Point Blanche and Philipsburg areas on cruise days.

The directive follows ongoing concerns regarding increased congestion resulting from the island’s growing cruise tourism sector. Port St. Maarten welcomed more than 1.5 million cruise passengers in the past year, one of the strongest performances in its history. With industry forecasts projecting continued growth in cruise arrivals, the Government considers it essential to proactively strengthen traffic management and passenger flow systems.

“The continued success of our cruise sector is something we should all be proud of, but growth also brings responsibility,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten. “We must ensure that residents, visitors, businesses and service providers can move safely and efficiently throughout the area while preserving the quality experience for which Sint Maarten is known.”

The plan, which must be submitted by August 21, 2026, is expected to include traffic flow redesign measures, passenger flow management strategies, a stakeholder coordination framework, short-term infrastructure adjustments, an operational deployment plan, data-driven forecasting and planning mechanisms.

The Minister emphasized that improving mobility around the port area is a matter of national importance, directly affecting visitor satisfaction, public safety, economic activity and the overall functioning of one of the country’s most important tourism gateways.

In addition to congestion management measures, the Minister has also requested that PSG include beautification efforts for the area directly in front of the harbour entrance, including the vicinity of the EDC property. The area has historically served as an important first impression for visitors arriving by cruise ship and should reflect the high standards associated with Sint Maarten’s tourism product.

Government looks forward to working closely with PSG and other stakeholders to identify practical solutions that will improve traffic circulation, enhance the visitor experience and support the sustainable growth of the country’s cruise tourism industry.

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