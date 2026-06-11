Minister of Finance Secures Settlement of Outstanding Passenger Safety Fees; PJIAE Now Up to Date with Transfers to Government

Great Bay, Sint Maarten – Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs has confirmed that the Government has received approximately Cg. 6.5 million from Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE), representing passenger safety fees collected on behalf of the Government from 2019 through the first quarter of 2026.

The payment follows the successful resolution of longstanding discussions regarding outstanding passenger safety fee transfers and brings PJIAE fully up to date with its obligations to the Government.

“I welcome this payment of approximately Cg. 6.5 million, which brings PJIAE fully up to date in terms of the transfer of passenger safety fees collected on behalf of the Government. This outcome ensures that these public funds are now properly accounted for and available for their intended purpose,” Minister Gumbs stated.

The passenger safety fee was introduced to support civil aviation oversight within Sint Maarten. While the envisioned Civil Aviation Authority has not yet been formally established, these responsibilities continue to be carried out by the Department of Civil Aviation under the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

Minister Gumbs confirmed that the funds will be safeguarded and reserved for aviation-related purposes until such time as the Civil Aviation Authority becomes operational.

“These monies were collected specifically to support aviation oversight and safety. It is therefore important that they remain available for that purpose. The funds will be held in a dedicated account pending the establishment of the Civil Aviation Authority, ensuring that they can be utilized for the continued strengthening of civil aviation oversight in Sint Maarten.”

The Minister expressed appreciation to PJIAE and all stakeholders involved in bringing the matter to a successful conclusion.

“This resolution demonstrates the value of constructive engagement and responsible financial stewardship. More importantly, it reflects the Government’s commitment to ensuring that revenues collected on its behalf are properly transferred, accounted for, and safeguarded in the interest of the people of Sint Maarten.”

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