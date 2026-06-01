Minister Heyliger-Marten Highlights Entrepreneurship Development as Key Pillar of Economic Growth

Pond Island, Sint Maarten – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has underscored the importance of continued investment in entrepreneurship and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of Government’s broader economic development strategy during the Press Conference of the St. Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center’s (SEDC) Advanced Education Program.

“MSMEs remain the backbone of the Sint Maarten economy. They are our small shops, service providers, creatives, restaurants, wellness businesses, tourism support services, and innovators. Very often, they are families trying to create stability and generational progress,” Minister Heyliger-Marten stated during the event, which was attended by entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, stakeholders, and members of the media.

During her address, the Minister emphasized that entrepreneurship development remains a key pillar of Government’s “Forward by Design” approach to economic growth and diversification. She noted that SEDC has played an important role for years in helping entrepreneurs develop the practical skills necessary to sustain, formalize, and expand their businesses.

The Minister described SEDC as an economic empowerment partner that helps bridge the gap between ideas and execution, talent and opportunity, and survival and business growth. Through partnerships involving the Temporary Work Organization (TWO), the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), the Department of Economy, Transportation and Telecommunication (ETT) within the Ministry of TEATT, and other stakeholders, the organization continues to expand opportunities for entrepreneurs through structured education, accelerator programs, digital transformation support, and specialized business training.

According to figures presented during the event, six major training programs were launched during the first six months of the Advanced Education Program, attracting more than seventy-three participants across various sectors. Training topics included Energy Efficiency Management, Digital Project Management, Business English Literacy, Sustainable Business Practices, Financial Foundations, and the Small Business Accelerator Program.

SEDC President Pearl Hendrickson noted that the organization has spent years building a foundation for entrepreneurship development on Sint Maarten and is now focused on helping businesses move to the next level.

“For many years, SEDC has focused on helping entrepreneurs take their first steps. The Advanced Education Program allows us to go even further by helping business owners strengthen existing operations, scale their businesses, and prepare for opportunities beyond our local market. Entrepreneurship is a journey, and our goal is to provide the support, knowledge, and tools necessary for that journey to succeed,” Hendrickson said.

She further highlighted that the newly established Advanced Education Program Training Center provides a dedicated space where entrepreneurs can learn, collaborate, and access the resources available through SEDC.

The 2025-2026 training calendar reflects the practical and forward-looking nature of the program. Courses include Public Relations and Social Media Marketing, Film Workshop for Creatives, AI Business Model Canvas, Online Presence and Content Production, My Green Enterprise, Creative Grant Writing, AI Integration, Fisheries and Poultry Development, Financial Foundations, and several other programs aimed at supporting small business growth and economic diversification.

Representatives from RVO highlighted that the program is also supporting curriculum development related to the Orange Economy, which includes the creative industries, arts, culture, and related economic activities. This area was identified as particularly relevant for Sint Maarten given the country’s tourism-driven economy and the significant role creatives play in enhancing the destination’s identity, experiences, and competitiveness.

Bernise Stoffer of RVO on behalf of TWO emphasized that entrepreneurship development must go beyond technical business skills and include the practical knowledge necessary to access opportunities and financing.

“We continue to see tremendous talent, creativity, and innovation on Sint Maarten. However, talent alone is not always enough. Entrepreneurs must also understand how to present their ideas, write proposals, interpret financial information, and position themselves for growth. Our role is to help bridge that gap by turning ideas into plans and plans into action,” Stoffer stated.

She further noted that many MSMEs remain unaware of available financing opportunities or face challenges navigating application processes. Through targeted training and practical guidance, the program seeks to equip entrepreneurs with the skills necessary to secure funding, strengthen operations, and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

Acting Department Head of ETT, Shervin Frederick, highlighted that entrepreneurship support extends well beyond training programs and forms part of a broader ecosystem being developed to support business growth and economic resilience.

“Entrepreneurs do not operate in isolation. Their success depends on access to financing, supportive policies, strong institutions, practical training opportunities, and a business environment that allows them to grow. The work being undertaken by ETT is focused on strengthening that entire ecosystem so that MSMEs have the support structures necessary to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic diversification and resilience,” Frederick said.

Frederick explained that SEDC remains one of the key institutions within Sint Maarten’s broader MSME ecosystem, which also includes policy development, investment and diversification strategies, agriculture and fisheries initiatives, and access-to-finance programs. He further noted that discussions are ongoing with partners, including the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and the World Bank, aimed at strengthening the policy framework and support mechanisms available to local businesses.

Minister Heyliger-Marten stated that these initiatives are designed to address real business needs and prepare entrepreneurs to compete in a rapidly evolving economy where digital skills, financial management, adaptability, visibility, and operational structure are increasingly important.

“Training is not only about acquiring information. It is about helping entrepreneurs make better decisions, improve how they operate, reach new customers, and build businesses that can survive beyond the first few difficult years,” the Minister said.

She added that strengthening MSMEs is directly connected to employment, innovation, local ownership, and economic resilience.

“When our entrepreneurs grow stronger, our economy becomes more resilient. When small businesses are better prepared, they are better able to create jobs, support families, and contribute to national development,” Minister Heyliger-Marten stated.

The Minister encouraged entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, creatives, and members of the public to actively participate in the available programs and continue investing in professional development opportunities.

“Invest in yourself. Challenge yourself to learn something new. Every successful business starts with someone willing to take a chance on an idea and commit to growth. Programs such as these provide the knowledge, mentorship, and support necessary to transform that idea into a sustainable opportunity.”

The Minister concluded by reaffirming Government’s commitment to entrepreneurship development and the continued strengthening of the country’s business environment.

“Together, we are building a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem for Sint Maarten. Together, we are creating opportunity, strengthening resilience, and supporting the next generation of business owners. Together, we are moving Forward by Design.”

The full training schedule and registration information will be shared through SEDC(sedc.sx), the Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, and Government’s official communication channels.

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