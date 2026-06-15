Minister Heyliger-Marten celebrates Curaçao’s historic World Cup debut: “One goal is still a win”

Pond Island – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten has congratulated Curaçao’s national football team on its historic FIFA World Cup debut, saying that despite the 7–1 result against Germany, Curaçao gave the Dutch Caribbean and the wider Caribbean a moment of pride that will not be forgotten.

Curaçao, the smallest country by population ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, made history on Sunday as it took the world stage for the first time. The moment was made even more memorable when Livano Comenencia scored Curaçao’s first-ever World Cup goal, briefly equalizing against one of football’s most powerful nations.

“One goal is still a win,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “The joy I felt, and that so many supporters felt when Curaçao scored, was much bigger than the scoreline. That goal was a victory in itself. It was history. It was pride. It was the world hearing about Curaçao.”

The Minister said the emotional weight of the occasion was clear from the very start of the match.

“From the moment the players walked onto the field and the Curaçao flag was displayed, it gave me goosebumps. For such a small island nation to reach this level, to stand on that stage, and to score in its very first World Cup appearance is something truly special,” she said.

Minister Heyliger-Marten noted that Curaçao’s journey is a reminder that size does not determine ambition, visibility, talent, or national pride.

“Germany showed its quality, but Curaçao showed its heart. The players represented not only their country, but also the dreams of small island communities everywhere. They reminded the world that the Caribbean belongs on every stage, including the biggest stage in football,” she said.

She also highlighted the significance of Curaçao’s Guinness World Records recognition as the smallest country by population to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, calling it a milestone of regional importance.

“That achievement alone is historic. But today, Curaçao added another unforgettable chapter by scoring its first World Cup goal. For Curaçao, for the Dutch Caribbean, and for all small island nations, this was a moment of immense pride,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said.

The Minister encouraged Curaçao’s team and supporters to continue holding their heads high as the tournament continues.

“The final score will be recorded in the books, but so will the history Curaçao made today. That one goal will live far beyond this match,” she said. “Curaçao has already won something very important: the respect, attention, and admiration of the world.”

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