Minister Brug thanks his beloved seniors

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Minister Richinel Brug spent this week doing his final rounds as outgoing Minister of VSA, visiting some of the seniors he has grown to deeply love, respect, and admire throughout his tenure.

During the visit, Minister Brug thanked each senior citizen for their unwavering support, trust, prayers, and encouragement over the past 18 months. He also assured them that although his tenure as Minister may be coming to an end, his unwavering commitment to them remains unchanged.

The Minister vowed that every promise he made to our seniors during the last election campaign, that he was unable to accomplish this time around, he will return to complete.

The visit was filled with heartfelt conversations, sincere emotions, laughter, prayers, and gratitude as the Minister reflected on the privilege of serving the elderly community of Sint Maarten.

Minister Brug’s visit reminded him of the biblical scripture found in Joel 2:28 and Acts 2:17 that emphasizes that Old men shall dream dreams which represent the wisdom, reflection and enduring hope that older generations carry, to anchor and inspire the community and where young men shall see visions.

“This is not goodbye,” Minister Brug told the seniors. “This is simply, see you later.“

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