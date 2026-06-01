Minister Arrindell discusses sustainable solutions for waste management on Sint Maarten

THE NETHERLANDS — On Wednesday, 13 May, Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell met with Sipke de Haan and Roel van de Loo for a constructive discussion on environmental governance, waste management, and sustainable development on Sint Maarten.

The discussion focused on structural challenges related to waste management on Sint Maarten and explored opportunities to strengthen governance, continuity, and long-term implementation of environmental projects. Particular attention was given to lessons learned from previous initiatives, as well as ways to better utilize existing studies, expertise, and available resources.

The meeting also explored opportunities for cooperation with relevant environmental partners within the Kingdom, including the potential for knowledge exchange and regional collaboration. The conversation marked an important step in exploring practical, sustainable solutions aimed at strengthening environmental governance and waste management efforts on Sint Maarten.