Members of the CKAIR Committee of Parliament to participate in Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) and Tripartite hosted in the Netherlands

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – From June 5 to 8, 2026, delegations from the Parliaments of the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, will be meeting in The Hague, for the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO).

The Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations is a biannual meeting of parliamentary representatives from the four countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Hosted alternately in the Caribbean and in the Netherlands, the consultations provide an opportunity for parliamentary dialogue and the discussion of matters of common interest within the Kingdom.

The four parliamentary delegations will be discussing several topics that include discussions and presentations on:

Recent developments per country; follow-up discussion on the agreements list adopted during the February 2026 IPKO held in Aruba; a panel discussion and follow-up discussions on cooperation within the Inter-Parliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) and the Kingdom of the Netherlands; discussion on climate adaptation, including a presentation by the National Climate Citizens’ Assembly of the Netherlands. The IPKO program will also include a working visit focused on the impact of an ageing population on elderly care and potential solutions.

The Interparliamentary Consultations will conclude on Monday, June 8, 2026, with the signing of the agreement list and a joint press conference of the four delegations.

Prior to the start of the Interparliamentary Consultations (IPKO), the delegations of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten will meet in a Tripartite Consultation. During this meeting, the delegations will discuss specific issues affecting these countries.

The Sint Maarten delegation participating in the IPKO consultations consists of the following members:

Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, President of Parliament & Delegation Leader;

Ms. Sjamira D.M. Roseburg, LL.M., Chairlady of the Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations (CKAIR);

Mr. Viren V. Kotai;

Mr. Egbert J. Doran;

Mr. Omar E.C. Ottley;

Mr. Lyndon C.J. Lewis; and

Mr. Garrick J. Richardson, LL.M., ML, Secretary General.

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