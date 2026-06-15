Members of Parliament Meet with young Sint Maarten Ambassadors at Minister Plenipotentiary Cabinet

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell said during the visit of Sint Maarten parliamentarians to the Netherlands recently, a the cabinet of the minister organized a Meet & Greet programme where Members of Parliament met with Zenarah Brown and Ms. Berry, two young women who have distinguished themselves through their participation in pageantry and community engagement.

Earlier this year, Ms. Brown made history by becoming the first Miss Dutch Caribbean Teen, an achievement that was recognised and celebrated by the parliamentary delegation.

During the discussion, both young women shared their personal experiences, the challenges and opportunities they encountered on their journey, and the importance of representing Sint Maarten on regional and international stages.

Members of Parliament expressed their appreciation for their accomplishments and encouraged them to continue serving as positive role models for young people from Sint Maarten.

The exchange highlighted the importance of investing in youth development, leadership and cultural representation, while providing an opportunity for dialogue between elected officials and the next generation of ambassadors for Sint Maarten.

Minister Arrindell welcomed the opportunity to host the gathering and commended both young women for their dedication, perseverance and commitment to representing Sint Maarten with pride.

The Members of Parliament from Sint Maarten were in the Netherlands to participate in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) in The Hague. The delegation was led by President of Parliament Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams.

Minister Arrindell and members of the Cabinet staff met with MPs. The meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on the delegation’s visit to the Netherlands and to strengthen connections between representatives of Sint Maarten both within and outside the Kingdom.

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