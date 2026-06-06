Matters of the Heart Seminar Encourages Honest Conversations About Singleness, Identity and Purpose

SINT MAARTEN – What began as a seminar for singles quickly evolved into a meaningful conversation that resonated with both single and married attendees as Victory Temple Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP) hosted the first event in its “Matters of the Heart” series featuring author and speaker Vanessa I. Farrell on Wednesday, June 2, 2026.

The Singles Seminar and Book Signing centred on Farrell’s Amazon bestselling book, Delayed, Not Denied: The Journey of Singleness. It’s Worth the Wait, and invited participants to reflect on relationships, purpose, timing, and personal growth.

During the session, Farrell shared her personal journey and the inspiration behind the book.

“Delayed, Not Denied began as a directive from God,” she explained. “Much of my early adult life was focused on education and achieving personal goals. Looking back, I realised that focus shaped many aspects of my dating journey.”

Farrell encouraged attendees to see singleness not as a delay in God’s promises but as a season of growth, self-discovery, and preparation.

“Rather than putting life on hold while waiting for marriage, I encouraged participants to nurture themselves, clarify what they want, and become the person they are called to be,” she said.

Drawing from surveys of both married and single women featured in the book, Farrell highlighted how many of the concerns and experiences shared by women were remarkably similar regardless of relationship status.

Among the topics discussed were choosing a spouse based on who they are today rather than their potential, the impact of menopause on dating and self-perception, the challenges some women face in transitioning from independence to partnership, and the influence of social media on modern expectations of relationships.

One attendee reflected on the value of the information presented.

“I wish I had this information when I was younger. I know I would have made better decisions around love and marriage for my life.”

Farrell noted that the comment echoed a common theme she has encountered during discussions surrounding the book.

“One participant shared that she married in her early twenties and felt that, at that age, she was chosen rather than intentionally choosing. She reflected that when we’re young, attention can sometimes be mistaken for compatibility, and we may move forward without fully considering whether a relationship is aligned with our long-term goals and values.”

Other attendees expressed appreciation for the honesty and relatability of the discussion.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the presentation. I see myself in your journey, and it’s comforting to know that I’m not alone.”

“As a single woman, I desire marriage, but there are times when I wonder if remaining single might be less stressful. Is it okay to feel that way?”

“I need to get a copy of this book for my nieces who are entering the dating world. I believe it offers practical insight and wisdom that will help them navigate this season of life.”

Bishop Dr. Michael Greenaway, Senior Pastor of Victory Temple COGOP, said the session exceeded expectations.

“While the first night was geared towards singles, the married folks gathered much important information to help them navigate their journey in a more positive way.”

He described the event as both practical and impactful, noting that attendees were able to engage openly in discussions that touched on real-life experiences and challenges.

Farrell is the CEO of VI Health & Wellness Coaching, LLC and works with individuals seeking to improve their overall wellbeing through education, coaching, and practical strategies for healthy living.

Delayed, Not Denied: The Journey of Singleness. It’s Worth the Wait is available through Amazon.

To learn more about Vanessa I. Farrell and her work, visit www.vihealthcoaching.com.

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