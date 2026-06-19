Marine Industry Immersion Day Provides Government and Stakeholders with Firsthand Insight into Sint Maarten’s Marine Sector

Sint Maarten – The St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA), in collaboration with the National Employment Service Center (NESC), successfully hosted its Marine Industry Immersion Day on Wednesday, June 17th, bringing together government officials, policy makers, educators, labor representatives, and industry stakeholders for a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the scale, diversity, opportunities, and challenges of Sint Maarten’s marine industry.

Designed to create greater awareness and understanding of one of Sint Maarten’s most important economic sectors, the event combined an industry tour, panel discussion, and interactive roundtable sessions aimed at encouraging dialogue and collaboration around the future development of the marine sector.

The day commenced with an immersion tour aboard Boomerang Charters through the Simpson Bay Lagoon, allowing participants to gain a broader perspective of the concentration of marine businesses operating within the lagoon and their contribution to the island’s economy.

The first stop was at IMM Shipyard, where attendees were introduced to the vital role shipyards play within the marine industry. Participants learned about the extensive maintenance, repair, and refit work carried out on vessels ranging from private yachts to commercial craft. The visit also highlighted the significant investments made by local businesses to attract vessel owners from around the world to undertake work in Sint Maarten and, in many cases, base their vessels on the island year-round, generating economic activity across multiple sectors.

The tour then continued to Island Water World, one of the Caribbean’s largest chandlery businesses. Founded in Sint Maarten in 1967 and now operating multiple locations throughout the region, Island Water World showcased the wide range of products and services it provides to the marine community while also discussing ongoing workforce and staffing challenges faced by the industry.

Following this visit, participants divided into smaller groups and rotated between three additional marine-related organizations. At FKG Marine Rigging, attendees toured various workshops and gained insight into the specialized services provided by the company, including rigging, fabrication, welding, ropework, and custom marine solutions. The visit demonstrated the highly technical and diverse skill sets required within the sector.

Electec welcomed participants into its facilities, highlighting the importance of all the existing dealerships of major international brands being held by them and other companies alike for Sint Maarten, explaining the technical expertise required to support these types of dealerships in the marine and construction industries.

The Maritime School of the West Indies provided an overview of the internationally recognized certifications available through its training programs, including STCW, Powerboat, Yacht Master, and Keelboat certifications under the International Yacht Training (IYT) system. Participants also learned about the school’s Kidz at Sea program, which provides opportunities for underserved youth by offering maritime certifications, soft skills training, and career guidance to facilitate entry into the marine industry. The program currently boasts an impressive success rate of approximately 80 percent.

The final stop brought participants to Lagoon Marina, home to numerous marine businesses including Nomad Solutions, Tropical Sail Loft, and several other industry service providers. Attendees were also shown a vessel that underwent extensive repairs in Sint Maarten following severe damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, serving as a tangible example of the collaborative expertise available within the local marine sector and the capability of local businesses to undertake complex restoration projects.

Following the tour, participants gathered at IGY Marinas Isle de Sol, which served as the host venue for the remainder of the event. The afternoon program opened with welcome remarks from Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, who also serves as Interim Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).

A panel discussion followed, focusing on the three strategic pillars currently being prioritized by the SMMTA: Human Capital, Economic Development & Competitiveness, and Marine Infrastructure. Panelists included Jesse Peterson, President of the SMMTA; Chris Marshall, former SMMTA President and regional marine industry expert; Shervin Frederick, Senior Policy Advisor for the Ministry of TEATT; and Drs. Peggy-Ann Richardson, Division Head of Labor Affairs and Social Services.

The discussion explored both opportunities and challenges facing the marine sector, including workforce development, education and certification pathways, infrastructure needs, permitting processes, policy alignment, and the industry’s overall competitiveness within the Caribbean region.

Reflecting on the discussion, Jesse Peterson expressed appreciation for the level of engagement demonstrated throughout the event. “What stood out most was the quality of the dialogue and the genuine interest shown by participants. The panel discussion generated thoughtful questions and meaningful exchanges between industry professionals, government representatives, and educators. It demonstrated a shared willingness to better understand the challenges facing the sector and to explore practical solutions together. These conversations are essential if we want to continue strengthening the marine industry and the opportunities it creates for the people of Sint Maarten,” Peterson stated.

To further encourage participation and gather stakeholder input, attendees then took part in interactive roundtable discussions. Working in groups, participants analyzed a series of industry-related statements and opportunities, identifying potential enablers, obstacles, practical solutions, and the likelihood of successful implementation. The exercise provided valuable feedback and generated numerous ideas for future collaboration between government, educational institutions, labor organizations, and private sector stakeholders.

The event concluded with a summary of key findings from the discussions, closing remarks from the organizers, and an invitation for marine businesses and employers to participate in the upcoming NESC Job Fair scheduled for September 24, 2026.

Peggy-Ann Richardson stated: “The future competitiveness of Sint Maarten depends not only on the strength of our industries, but on the strength of our people. Through collaboration and continued investment in human capital, we are committed to developing a resilient local workforce and creating sustainable opportunities that benefit our community and future generations.”

Both SMMTA and NESC expressed their appreciation to the participating businesses, government representatives, educators, and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the event.

The Marine Industry Immersion Day forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between the marine industry and public sector partners, ensuring that Sint Maarten remains competitive as a maritime destination while creating sustainable career pathways and economic opportunities for future generations.

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