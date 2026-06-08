Lions Club’s “Teach Me to Fish” Project Delivers Healthy Food Baskets to Diabetic Seniors Across St. Maarten

SINT MAARTEN — The St.Maarten Lions Club successfully carried out its annual “Teach Me to Fish” Project, distributing 84 specially prepared food baskets to seniors in need across the Dutch side of St. Maarten.

Traditionally focused on providing food assistance to vulnerable seniors, this year’s project took on a new dimension under the leadership of Lions Club President Alvin Prescod. Recognizing the growing need for healthier food options among the senior population, particularly those living with diabetes, President Prescod and fellow Lions members focused on assembling baskets filled with diabetic-friendly ingredients that support healthy eating habits while helping recipients manage their condition.

The baskets were distributed directly to seniors throughout the community and through several organizations, including the White and Yellow Cross, members of the Anglican Church, the International Youths Ministry, and Nurse Nanny Nurssy Foundation, ensuring that the assistance reached those who needed it most.

President Alvin Prescod expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the project’s success. “It is truly heartwarming to see so many people recognize the importance of helping our seniors maintain a healthy lifestyle. The overwhelming support from our members, partners, and donors made it possible for us to provide meaningful assistance to those living with diabetes and other health challenges. Seeing the smiles and appreciation from the recipients is the greatest reward and a reminder of what can be accomplished when a community comes together to help those in need,” said President Prescod.

The Lions Club extends a special thank you to Cost-U-Less for its generous donation to the project and to Lucky’s for providing a special discount on supplies, both of which played a significant role in making this year’s initiative possible.

The “Teach Me to Fish” Project reflects the Lions Club’s ongoing commitment to serving the community and improving the quality of life for seniors through programs that promote health, dignity, and well-being. The St. Maarten Lions Club is dedicated to serving communities through volunteerism, humanitarian service, and initiatives that address local needs. Through projects focused on health, hunger relief, youth development, and community support. As the Lions Club continues its mission of service, President Alvin Prescod encourages the community to remain engaged in efforts that uplift and support those in need. Guided by his presidential slogan, “We Outside,” the Club remains committed to being visible, active, and present in the community reaching people where they are, responding to real needs, and demonstrating that service is most impactful when it extends beyond words and into action.

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