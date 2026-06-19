KPSM to Ensure Public Safety and Order During Candlelight Vigil in Dutch Quarter

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs the general public that a candlelight vigil will be held this evening, June 19th, 2026, in Dutch Quarter, in remembrance of a young man who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident on the French side of the island approximately one week ago.

KPSM acknowledges the deep emotional impact this loss has had on the family, friends, and the wider community, and recognizes the importance of allowing residents to gather peacefully to pay their respects. The Force extends its sincere condolences to all those affected.

However, KPSM expresses serious concern regarding recent dangerous and unlawful behavior involving scooter riders and other motorists during funeral-related gatherings on Thursday, June 18th, 2026. During these events, a number of individuals engaged in reckless driving and illegal stunts on public roads, placing themselves, other road users, and police officers at risk. These actions continued despite clear warnings issued by officers on the scene.

KPSM strongly condemns such conduct and reminds the public that solemn gatherings must never be misused for reckless or illegal behavior.

To ensure the safety, dignity, and orderly conduct of this evening’s candlelight vigil in Dutch Quarter, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) will deploy additional officers in and around the area.

The following measures will be in place:

Strict enforcement of all traffic laws and regulations

Active monitoring of road behavior by officers on the ground

Deployment of police drones to support situational awareness and documentation

Identification and follow-up legal action against individuals engaging in reckless driving, illegal stunts, or other traffic violations

KPSM emphasizes that all available evidence, including digital recordings, may be used to identify offenders and support enforcement actions where necessary.

KPSM calls on all attendees and road users to act responsibly, respect the solemn nature of the occasion, and comply fully with instructions from law enforcement officers.

The candlelight vigil is intended to be a peaceful moment of remembrance. Any behavior that endangers public safety or disrupts order will not be tolerated

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