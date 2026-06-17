KPSM Launches Major Investigation Following Theft of Police Officer’s Firearm

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) wants to make the community aware of a serious incident that took place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — the theft of a firearm belonging to one of KPSM officers.

According to preliminary findings, an unknown suspect broke into the officer’s personal vehicle, parked in the Cole-bay area, searched through it, and made off with the officer’s legally owned firearm.

Given the gravity of this situation, KPSM has launched a full-scale investigation, bringing together the Detective Department, and other internal and external judicial partners. KPSM is leaving no stone unturned in our effort to recover the stolen weapon, identify those responsible, and ensure they face justice.

We want to be clear: an illegally possessed firearm in the wrong hands is a direct threat to everyone in our community. Getting this weapon off the streets is one of our highest priorities right now.

If you saw anything suspicious around the time of this incident, or if you’ve heard anything that might be connected, please reach out to us. No piece of information is too small. What seems minor to you could be exactly what breaks this case open.

You can contact us through the following:

Police Tip Line: 9300

Police Dispatch Center: +1 (721) 542-2222

Anonymous tips are welcome

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