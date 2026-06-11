KPSM Launches Internal Investigation Following Incident in Sucker Garden

The Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) has become aware of a video circulating on social media and other online platforms concerning the conduct of a police officer during an incident that reportedly took place in the Sucker Garden area on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

KPSM takes allegations regarding the conduct of its personnel very seriously. Upon becoming aware of the incident, the management of KPSM immediately initiated an internal investigation into the matter.

Investigators are actively gathering and reviewing all available digital evidence, including video footage and other relevant information, to establish a clear and objective understanding of the events that occurred.

The Prosecutor’s Office was informed and will be kept fully informed throughout the investigative process.

KPSM recognizes that integrity and public trust are cornerstones of effective policing and remain fundamental values within the organization. Any allegation involving misconduct by police personnel will be investigated thoroughly, impartially, and with the seriousness such matters require.

KPSM asks the public to allow the investigative process to proceed in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigations.

Further information will be provided when appropriate.

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