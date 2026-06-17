KPSM Intervenes Swiftly Following School Altercation in St. Peters Area

SINT MAARTEN (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) strongly addresses a recent school-related physical altercation that took place on Monday, June 15th, at one of the local high schools in the St. Peters area. The incident, which quickly gained attention after video footage circulated on social media, prompted immediate concern due to the involvement of minors and the potential for further escalation within the community.

Following the incident, officers from KPSM—including personnel from the Juvenile Department, Community Police Officers, and School Resource Officers—were made aware of the situation. Officers also observed video footage of the altercation circulating on social media.

In the interest of maintaining public order and safeguarding the well-being of all minors involved, KPSM initiated immediate follow-up actions. A parent of one of the students involved later reported to the Philipsburg Police Station and requested mediation assistance in an effort to address the root cause of the dispute and prevent further escalation.

Subsequently, all parents and students involved were invited to the police station by the Juvenile Department and complied with this request. A structured meeting was held in the presence of all relevant stakeholders, during which the matter was discussed openly.

Through this intervention, a mutual agreement was reached between all parties involved, aimed at preventing any recurrence of similar incidents in the future. The outcome was constructive and demonstrated a shared commitment by parents, students, and KPSM to resolve conflicts in a peaceful and responsible manner.

KPSM extends its appreciation to all parents and students who cooperated fully and contributed to the positive outcome of the mediation process.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten reminds the public that violence is never an acceptable means of resolving disputes. Parents and guardians are encouraged to continue engaging with their children and schools to promote respect, discipline, and peaceful conflict resolution.

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