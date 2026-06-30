KPSM Condemns Armed Attack on Police Officers in Cole Bay

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a serious incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in the Cole Bay area, during which police officers came under gunfire while responding to a report of an attempted theft.

Just after 4:00 a.m., a police patrol was dispatched to Union Road in Cole Bay after the Police Central Dispatch received reports that unknown individuals were attempting to steal a scooter/motorcycle.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers immediately began investigating the situation. During their investigation, they were confronted by two suspects dressed in dark clothing. As soon as the suspects noticed the officers, a firearm was brandished by the suspects in the direction of the officers.

Faced with an immediate threat to their lives, the officers were forced to fire in order to protect themselves. The suspects returned fire after the officers while fleeing the scene.

The two suspects then fled the scene on foot into nearby bushes. An extensive search of the surrounding area was immediately carried out by responding officers, but despite these efforts, the suspects managed to evade capture. The investigation into their identities and whereabouts remains ongoing.

Thankfully, neither of the responding officers was injured during the incident. However, the experience was a traumatic one, and both officers were understandably shaken.

Incidents such as this, in which criminals are willing to use firearms against police officers, demonstrate a blatant disregard for human life and pose a serious threat not only to officers but also to the safety of the entire community.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten strongly condemns these heinous criminal acts against officers who risk their lives to protect the community of Sint Maarten. Attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated, and every available resource is being used to identify and arrest those responsible. Detectives are investigating this shooting incident KPSM urges anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Cole Bay area during the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 30, or anyone with information regarding this incident or the recent series of robberies and thefts to come forward.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Police Dispatch at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous Tip Line at 9300. Every piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove crucial in identifying and apprehending those responsible.

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